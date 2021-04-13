Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Peshawar today

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Tuesday) in Peshawar to sight the Ramazan moon, confirmed the body’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Speaking to Geo News, Maulana Azad said the committee had also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to attend the meeting. “I pray to God, may we develop a consensus with Mufti Popalzai,” he said. “If Allah wants, our decision and Mufti Popalzai’s about the beginning of Ramazan will be the same,” added Maulana Azad.

He reiterated his position that Shariah principles and witness testimonies will determine whether the moon has been sighted or not. Earlier, Geo News had reported Maulana Azad had summoned a session of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for April 13 and that a meeting of the zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.