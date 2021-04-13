Complete powers being transferred to South Punjab Secretariat: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Monday said all departments and powers were being transferred to the south Punjab Secretariat.

Addressing meeting of Multan Development Package in the Committee Room of DC office, the minister said elected representatives of Multan and city district administration had started preparing proposals for Multan Development Package rtaht would be presented in the next Punjab Cabinet meeting scheduled in Multan in the current month.

Consultations were held regarding the announcement of development package for consultation. The minister said only policy and legislation would be in the provincial capital Lahore and the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat after Eidul Fitr. He said the Punjab Cabinet meeting was scheduled in Multan and improving condition of Nishtar Hospital would also be discussed in the meeting.

The minister said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had ordered the launch of a project to provide clean drinking water in Multan district. He said four water filtration plants would be installed in each MPA constituency.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar said a sewerage line should be laid before the opening of the road from Suraj Miani to Nandla Chowk via Seora Chowk. He said new machinery should be procured and sanitary workers should be recruited to improve the sanitation situation in the city, strategies should be worked out to get funds for repairing all the dilapidated roads of the city and traffic system.

To improve the situation, the grain market, timber market, iron market and truck depots should be shifted out of the city, he said. Parliamentary Secretary Makhdoom Zain Qureshi MNA said mega projects for Multan would be discussed with the Chief Minister.

Zain said Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi wanted equal development of the entire district. Zain Qureshi said deteriorating water in Multan city. Filtration plants will be repaired. Zaman Foundation will prepare a report in this regard free of cost Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi MPA said that the highway from Chowki No. 14 to General Bus Stand should be completed soon.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said a comprehensive report on the problems of the district would be prepared. He said timely completion of development projects of Multan district was his first objective and ongoing projects under all development programs of Multan district would be completed in time.

He said 230 water filtration plants had been installed in Multan city out of which 204 were operational while 26 are faulty. The DC said all the stakeholders would be taken into confidence about the development package of Multan district. The development package would usher in a new era of construction and development in the district, he added.