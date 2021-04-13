PDM need not apologise to anyone: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) secretary-general and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto must adopt a responsible attitude when issuing statements, adding that the PDM does not need to issue an apology to anyone. He was referring to PPP’s announcement earlier today to resign from all positions of the PDM in response to a show-cause notice served to the party.

PPP Chairman Bilawal as the State Department announced the trip. had also asked the PDM to “apologise to the PPP and the ANP for showing an obnoxious attitude.”

Speaking during Geo News’ programme “Captial Talk”, Abbasi said no one is going to issue an apology to the PPP, adding the party has tried to damage the narrative of the PDM, so it should clarify its position.

“Once the PPP clarifies its actions, the PDM would decide whether to continue its alliance with the party or not,” Abbasi said. He went on to say that the PPP must reestablish its trust in the PDM if it wants to continue being a part of the alliance.

“The things that Bilawal Bhutto is saying is not going to re-establish the party’s trust in the PDM,” Abbasi said, adding that any party which fails to keep its word cannot survive within the PDM.

Regarding PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani’s appointment as the Leader of the Senate — a move which caused rifts within the Opposition’s multi-party alliance — Abbasi said that had the PPP taken the PDM into confidence and expressed its desire to hold offices, [things would have been different].

“The next meeting of the PDM will be held under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” the general secretary said, adding that the PDM will create a strategy related to the future course of action.

Responding to a question, Abbasi said that the PPP has its own strategy and choices, therefore, it is entitled to make decisions as it sees fit. “If the PPP want to clarify its statements, then it is free to do so. Otherwise, the PDM will make an announcement following the next meeting,” Abbasi said.

Abbasi also maintained that the PDM did not have a “fight” with the PPP, adding that if the PPP has decided to part ways with the PDM, it would not make a difference because PDM is a movement.

Regarding the matter of resignations from the parliament, Abbasi said that the PDM will take its own decisions rather than listening to what Bilawal Bhutto has said. Abbasi also said that the PDM did not issue a “show-cause notice” to the PPP or the ANP, rather it only sought clarification from the parties regarding their statements.

“The PDM does not need to apologise to anyone,” he said. “Anyone who would break the trust of the multi-party alliance will suffer the consequences. Parties can go, but the movement will continue.”