Tue Apr 13, 2021
April 13, 2021

Daska defeat

Newspost

 
April 13, 2021

The Daska by-election shows that the country’s political scene is changing. The PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar won the seat by a margin of whopping 16,000 votes.

Now the question is: will the recently held election have an effect on the image of the government? The current situation has also provided a good chance to the PML-N to strengthen its support base.

Abubakar Awan

Islamabad

