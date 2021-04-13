MQM-P hails CCI’s decision to hold new census by end of 2021

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Welcoming the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) recent decision to hold a national census by the end of 2021, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday said the next headcount would be conducted ahead of time and in accordance with modern requirements. Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P leader and Senator Faisal Subzwari said his party was the first to raise its concerns over the census.
“In fact, even before the census, the MQM-P had expressed reservations and approached the Supreme Court,” he said. He added that the MQM-P did not accept the results of the flawed census of 2017. “Our demand was to declare it flawed and announce a new census and therefore we welcome the announcement of a new census.”
Subzwari also said that it was unfortunate that Pakistanis hailing from former East Pakistan were not issued the national identity cards. “The MQM-P has also put this issue before the federal government and made it a priority,” he said and called for resolving the issues of such Pakistanis.