MQM-P hails CCI’s decision to hold new census by end of 2021

Welcoming the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) recent decision to hold a national census by the end of 2021, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday said the next headcount would be conducted ahead of time and in accordance with modern requirements. Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P leader and Senator Faisal Subzwari said his party was the first to raise its concerns over the census.

“In fact, even before the census, the MQM-P had expressed reservations and approached the Supreme Court,” he said. He added that the MQM-P did not accept the results of the flawed census of 2017. “Our demand was to declare it flawed and announce a new census and therefore we welcome the announcement of a new census.”

Subzwari also said that it was unfortunate that Pakistanis hailing from former East Pakistan were not issued the national identity cards. “The MQM-P has also put this issue before the federal government and made it a priority,” he said and called for resolving the issues of such Pakistanis.