Commissioner directs to ensure COVID-19 SOPs at Ramazan sasta bazaars

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the authorities to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding anti-COVID-19 at all Ramazan Sasta bazaars according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Commissioner directs to ensure COVID-19 SOPs at Ramazan bazaars During a visit to Ramazan Bazaar set up at the double road, he said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar-ul-Haq, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Mehmood checked the prices of commodities of daily use items including quality, weight and stock and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of subsidised items.

In addition to the quantity and quality of the items, cleanliness, functional CCTV cameras and displaying of fixed price list at the prominent place were also inspected.

Gulzar expressed satisfaction over bazaars arrangements, including the seating facilities, help desks, complaint register, medical camp, attendance register, and visitor register. He also stressed to ensure the availability of sugar at all retailer shops on govt. notified rates at Rs85/kg.

The Commissioner said that an effective mechanism has been devised to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan. Stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration, he added.