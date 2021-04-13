IG for scientific investigation in heinous cases

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that bringing the culprits to book by establishing modern scientific basis for investigation is the top priority of Punjab Police and steps will be taken at all levels to encourage the investigating officers for getting the accused punished through best investigation of heinous cases.

He formed a four-member committee to identify the best investigating officers in serious cases and said that strong challans of serious cases should be submitted in the courts. A list of investigating officers should be prepared who got the accused sentence to death or life imprisonment so that such investigation officers should be given cash reward and ceremonial certificates.

He issued these instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Monday. Additional IG Investigation gave a detailed briefing on the convictions rate in heinous cases during the meeting.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev while briefing IG Punjab said that all available resources are being utilized for further improvement in the investigation wing and provision of all possible facilities to the investigating officers while simultaneously the digital monitoring of investigation of every registered case is ongoing without any interruption. IG directed that operations should be continued on priority basis to eradicate the drug menace and close coordination should be maintained with the ANF in cases involving drug smuggling of more than 5kg so that the supply chain could be eliminated in such cases and resources and network of ANF should also be utilised to control the big fish.

takes charge: Newly appointed Additional IG PHP Muhammad Akram Naeem Bharoka has taken charge of his post on Monday. Earlier, Bharoka was posted as Commandant Balochistan Constabulary.

Railway: In connection with restoration of possible train service on the section, Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Nasir along with the divisional officers conducted a window trailing inspection of Lahore to Shorkot section. Facilities available to passengers on the railway track, station buildings, station records and section were checked. The divisional superintendent awarded a cash prize of Rs1,000 to Station Master Abdul Ghaffar for better cleaning arrangements at Jaranwala station.