Ten more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Ten more corona patients died which raised the total death toll to 689 in the district on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, as many as 192 more people tested corona positive during the last 24 hours. He said that 1,043 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that 10,242 patients had recovered from the disease so far while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 3,949. He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. He told that currently, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 107, including 62 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital while 2,383 corona patients had been quarantined in their homes.

Uplift work in FDA City reviewed: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Faisal Azim visited FDA City to review the updated progress of development work and took briefing on the salient features of this housing project. It was informed during the briefing that funds of Rs10.00 million would be spent on the construction of boundary wall while planning was being made to remove the self-growing shrubs for improving the security system besides installation of CCTV cameras. FDA Director General emphasised on adoption of coordinated strategy for rapid development of FDA City as per future requirements. It was told that the revenue of more than one billion rupees had been collected during special recovery campaign against the defaulter allotees. The funds of Rs 380 million had been given to Fesco for electricity project to boost the FDA City project. The record of allotees had been digitised and more than 38,000 plants have been planted in this housing project while urban forest is also being developed on 74 kanal land.

Food packets distributed: Under Prime Minister Programme ‘Ehsas-Koi Bhoka Na Soye’, two mobile food trucks have been launched in Faisalabad.

The food trucks distributed food packets among people while the truck left for different routes to distribute food packets. These two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes daily in prominent areas of the city. Punjab Ministers for Prosecution and Culture Ch Zaheer ud Din and Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the project. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, MPAs Ch Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and Firdous Rai were present.