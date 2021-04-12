Shalobar tribesmen demand protection of land

BARA: Residents of the Shalobar tribe have demanded the inspector general of police (IGP) to take action against the land grabbers forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference in Khyber Press Club at Bara, Asghar Khan, Jan Afzal, Samand Khan and others said that they had bought 128 kanals land 35 years ago along the boundary of Malikdinkhel and Sipah tribes in Bara.

They said they had constructed two homes and a Hujra on the said land but claimed that now Said Akbar and Sikandar Hayat Kashmiri, belonging to Malikdinkhel, allegedly wanted to grab the land.

“The land case is under process in a court but the land mafia is trying to grab the land,” Asghar Khan said, adding that the alleged land grabbers did not accept the Jirga and court decisions. He maintained that they do not want to disturb peace and tranquillity of the area but want to solve the dispute peacefully.

They asked the district police officer Khyber, deputy commissioner and others to take steps for resolving the dispute forthwith.