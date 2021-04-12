close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 12, 2021

300 ration packages distributed in two localities of Mardan

Peshawar

A
APP
April 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan, Habibullah Arif, district administration distributed food items in 300 deserving families at Korkorey and Mirwas localities of the district.

The relief package was made possible due to hectic efforts of the Deputy Commissioner through an affluent philanthropist of the locality.

Latest News

More From Peshawar