Man, his three sons shot dead in Shangla district

BISHAM: Unidentified assailants on Sunday shot dead a man and his three sons in Puran tehsil of Shangla district. Usman Ali, the SHO of Aloch Police Station, told reporters that gunmen forced their entry into the house of Gul Zareen in Bagiar area and opened fire. He said Gul Zareen, his sons Zaid Rahman, Attaur Rahman and Faizur Rahman sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.