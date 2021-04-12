Indus Hospital signs MoU with Quetta’s Sheikh Zayed hospital

KARACHI: The Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Balochistan Health Department for the initiation and management of Pediatric Oncology Unit at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta, officials said on Sunday. Chief Executive Director IHHN Dr Abdul Bari Khan said on behalf of the IHHN, he signed the MoU with Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, Secretary Health, Government of Balochistan, at a ceremony that took place at the Indus Hospital, Korangi Campus.

Secretary Health Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said they were trying to deliver quality healthcare services to the people through an efficient and effective service delivery system. “Our efforts are aimed at improving the health and quality of life of the people by providing them access to the essential healthcare services,” he said while speaking at the MoU signing ceremony.