Senator Hashmi meets Shujaat

LAHORE: Senator Saeed Hashmi, founder of Balochistan Awami Party, called on PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Sunday.

Former Balochistan Finance Minister Dr Ruqiyah Hashmi, Salik Hussain MNA, PML Punjab General Secretary Senators Kamil Ali Agha, Salma Hashmi and Syed Muhammad Sibtain Shah were present.

During the meeting detailed political and economic situation of the country, issues of mutual interest, economic problems of people and inflation were discussed. The leaders of both the parties agreed to work together in consultation inside and outside the parliament. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that in the current situation, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party need to move forward with consultation and consensus keeping in view the importance of Balochistan so that its problems can be resolved. Senator Saeed Hashmi took Ch Shujaat Hussain into confidence on various issues and apprised him of the current situation in Balochistan.