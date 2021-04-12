Married girl, man commit suicide in seperate incidents

LAHORE:A married girl committed suicide by shooting herself in Nawankot area on Sunday. The girl, Maryam, had left the house of her husband seven months ago and had been living along with her parents at Kot Kumboh for the last two months.

On the day of the incident, she shot herself in the chest, resulting in her instant death. The body was removed to morgue. Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man committed suicide near MM Alam Road in the Gulberg area on Sunday. The man, identified as Zulfiqar, shot himself in the head. He was frustrated by domestic issues. Edhi volunteers removed his body to morgue.

arrested: Sattukatla police arrested a man for illegally installing blue light and green number plate on his vehicle. The accused has been identified as Dr Raheel.

691 cases: Railway police have registered 691 cases for violating railway laws. A special awareness campaign has been launched for preventing people from crossing railway lines.

In this regard, Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Muhammad Nasir has taken many steps. He has given special instructions to strictly enforce the law on tress-passing. He said crossing the railway lines was an unforgivable crime. He said crossing the railway lines should be avoided to save the loss of precious lives.

suffer burns: A couple and their two children suffered burns in fire caused by gas explosion in a house in Majeed Park, Shahdara village, on Sunday.

They victims have been as identified as Ijazul Haq, 35, son of Tufail, his wife Shehzadi, 22, and two children Nazar Abbas, 2, and a five-month-old Seerat, Upon being informed, rescuers rushed to the spot and removed the victims to a local hospital. One of the house inmates had not taken notice that a room was filled with gas and he lit the stove, upon which, the room suddenly caught fire accompanying a huge explosion.

performance: Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines issued its weekly performance report on Sunda.

Over 68 platoons were dispatched on a daily basis and more than 320 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 172 personnel of Dolphin Squad, 28 of Security Division, 24 of Railway Police and 46 personnel of Police Lines security duty were given fire practice at the firing range.

The Judicial Wing produced 3,156 accused safely in various courts.