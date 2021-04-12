The wave of uncertainty

It has been more than a year since the coronavirus hit the country. More than 15,000 people have lost their lives. At present, the situation is out of control. Hospitals are running out of beds, and their staff are being forced to deny admission to critically ill patients. No one knows when the country will be able to eradicate the virus. We can only hope that the ongoing vaccination process will help reduce the rate of infection. The positivity rate is increasing with each passing day. The authorities concerned are requested to ensure that every person is following SOPs. Pakistanis are also responsible for observing precautionary measures so that we can easily fight against the virus.

Isra Hameed

Lahore