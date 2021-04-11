217 POs arrested, contrabands recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: Police arrested 217 proclaimed offenders and also recovered weapons and drugs in the district during the month of March.

A crime review meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, was informed that besides 217 POs, the cops also arrested 195 drug traffickers, 81 accused in aerial firing cases and several gamblers.

The cops also recovered 177kg charas, 5kg heroin, 8kg ice, 48 litres wine, 39 Kalashnikovs, 8 Kalakovs, 14 rifles, 38 shotguns584 pistols, 48 dynamites, and other contrabands.

Meanwhile, the DPO asked the cops to take actions against the business of usury, one-wheeling, land mafia and drug trafficking.

He also directed the cops to beef up security in view of the holy month of Ramazan and guard all the mosques and worship places, particularly during Taraweeh prayers. He said rider squads must patrol the markets and crowded areas.

Mock drill: The police and army personnel conducted a joint mock rehearsal at central jail.

An official statement said the mock drill was meant to prepare the personnel for any emergency situation.