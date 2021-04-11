Nine perish in road accidents

Nine people were killed and a man was injured in road accidents in Karachi on Saturday.

A Pakistan Navy employee, 35-year-old Muhammad Khan, and his nephew,20-year-old Ali Raza, were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle near Defence Library. A crowd of people gathered at the scene and caught the driver of the truck and handed him over to police. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a man, who is yet to identified, died when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him while he was crossing the Super Highway. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Similarly, 50-year-old motorcyclist Zafar Iqbal was crushed to death by a speedy car in Baldia Town. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

In another tragic incident, 60-year-old Saba Sultan, wife of Qamar Zaman, died on Sharea Faisal. The body was transported to the JPMC for an autopsy.

In the Manghopir police remits, two men riding a motorcycle died in a road accident on Northern Bypass. The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the accident took place when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle. The deceased persons were yet to be identified.

Moreover, a motorcyclist, who is yet to be identified, lost his life in a road accident in SITE Area. Police said the man riding a motorcycle was knocked dead by a speedy vehicle.

A man died while another was wounded in a road accident in Landhiâ€™s Majeed Colony. Police said the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Ramzan, while the injured, who is yet to be identified, was in critical condition and doctors were trying to save his life.

Electrocution

Twenty-year-old Zainab, wife of Ejaz, died of electrocution at her house in Musharraf Colony, the Mauripur police said.

She was taken to Murshid Hospital from where her family took her body away with them without any medico-legal formalities.