Fixing the economy

It is good to note that the government has taken notice of rising food prices. Many people are worried that the prices will increase once again in the month of Ramazan. The economy of the country wasn’t performing well before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the pandemic has further escalated the problems, making it difficult for a majority of people to cover their daily expenses.

The government needs to seriously focus on dealing with rising inflation. Every other person is dealing with financial challenges. The authorities concerned must take proper steps to put the economy back on track.

Laiba Karim

Karachi