‘Efforts being made for recognition of Pak vocational training courses’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s vocational training courses in the western countries. The move was meant to create auspicious job opportunities for the country’s skilled manpower abroad, which would eventually improve the country’s economy with more remittances, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) officials told the committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Fayyazuddin. The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly including Shahid , Sajid Khan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed, Attaullah, Sobia Kamal Khan, Tashfeen Safdar, Syed Javed Husnain, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Syed Abrar Ali and Dr Mahreen Bhutto. The committee was told that the Pakistani training courses are acceptable in the gulf countries, where more than 90 per cent of the skilled workforce went for multiple job opportunities. For European countries, the NAVTTC has initiated the process of mutual recognition of qualifications with a number of countries such as Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Finland and Singapore, NAVTTC officials apprised the forum. The panel was informed that the NAVTTC is the apex public sector organization which works under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and is responsible for policy making, standardization, regulation, coordination and international collaboration in Technical and Vocational Education.