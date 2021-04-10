PCE delegation meets Murad Ras

Rawalpindi : A delegation of Pakistan Chamber of Education (PCE) Friday called on Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Ras.

President of Pakistan Chamber of Education Ashfaq Warraich, Secretary General of Pakistan Chamber of Education Ali Raza and others were present in the meeting, says a press release.

During the meeting the prospect of special training for teachers was discussed. The provincial education minister said that the government would provide free training to the teachers of private schools on the implementation of uniform curriculum.

The delegation comprised nine members of the PCE including, Sabir Hussain Butt, Yasin Ramai, Ateeq Akbar, Taib Chaudhry, Qaiser Abbas, Prof Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq Mirza, Mohammad Asif, Shaikh Ali Raza and Haji Ishfaq Ahmed Warriach.