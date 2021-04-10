PPP seeks MWM support for NA-249 by-election

The Pakistan Peoples Party has sought support from the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen for a by-election in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-249, said a press release issued by the MWM on Friday.

In this connection, PPP leaders Waqar Mehdi and Qadir Khan Mandokhel visited the MWM office, where they called on Allama Sadiq Jafari, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Maulana Ali Anwar Jafari and Mir Taqi Zafar.

Mehdi said that the PDM was not an electoral alliance; therefore, PPP candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhel was contesting the by- election. He said that former MNA from NA-249 Faisal Vawda had not spent funds for the betterment of the constituency. He said people should hold him accountable “for the millions of rupees he got but not spent for the purpose”.

Mehdi said the PPP had requested the MWM to support the PPP’s contestant. He said that Bilawal Bhutto owned Karachi. Allama Mubashir recalled that the MWM had supported the PTI in the previous election for the NA-249 seat, but he lamented that former PTI MNA Faisal Vawda had done nothing to resolve the problems that the people were facing. He said the constituency lacked adequate roads and a sewerage line system, and it was also facing education-related issues. He said the MWM had informed PPP leaders about all those problems.

Allama Mubashir said they would refer the PPP’s request to the political council to decide what to do. Earlier, PML-F-GDA candidate Sardar Raheem had met MWM leaders to seek support.