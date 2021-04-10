Two die of Covid-19, 314 others infected

Covid-19 has claimed two more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll in the province to 4,523. In the meantime, 330 patients remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 303 was stated to be critical and 38 of them were on life support.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He added that in addition to two more deaths during the previous 24 hours, 314 new cases of Covid-19 emerged after 8,448 tests were conducted.

He explained that the diagnosis of 314 cases through 8,448 samples constituted a 3.7 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,378,701 tests had been conducted, against which 268,283 cases were diagnosed, of which 96 per cent or 257,593 patients had recovered, including 271 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that there were currently 6,167 patients infected by the novel coronavirus in Sindh, of whom 5,525 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 330 at different hospitals.

According to Shah, of the 314 new cases, 165 were detected from Karachi, including 76 from District East, 47 from District South, 21 from District Central, nine from District Malir, eight from District West and four from District Korangi. The CM urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures to help contain the pandemic.