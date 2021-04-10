Girl recovered by police

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police have recovered a Hindu girl and brought her to the court on Friday.Reports said Namo Mal had registered an FIR that his 22-year-old daughter, Aarty, had disappeared some seven days ago and suspected her of being kidnapped. The police on a tip-off raided the Larkana bus terminal and recovered the girl and also arrested the boy, who had allegedly kidnapped the girl. The couple were brought into the court of Judicial Magistrate-III, Waqar Ahmed Junejo, where Aarty told the court that she had converted and got married with Muhammad Fawad, resident of Nagan Chowrangi, Karachi. She claimed that her Muslim name was Aisha. In her statement, she denied forced conversion. Later, the judge sent her to Dar-ul-Amaan for three days. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, had taken notice of the conversion of religion and ordered the IGP Sindh to furnish a report within 24 hours.