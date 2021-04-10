Covid-19 surges, claims 58 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: An alarming number of 58 more patients died from Covid-19 while 2,711 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours, whereas 10 deaths, 921 cases in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, in the similar period led to wave of anxiety across the country

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 6,851 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 243,295 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 25,871 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,013,899 in the province.

Around 1,188 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 199,941 in the province.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: Another 10 patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness while another 921 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours hinting that the outbreak is much more intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality in this region of the country as compared to the first two waves of the outbreak.

It is alarming that the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has crossed the figure of 920 in the last couple of weeks that had dropped down to below 80 in January this year. Earlier, even in the most intense phase of the outbreak last year in June. The average number of patients testing positive per day from the region did not cross the figure of 580.