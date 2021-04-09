Expats in UK, Europe dissatisfied with Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK and Europe appear to be dissatisfied with the performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with the POPC in the PTI government as the nominations made in different countries have been declared against the rules. In a letter addressed to Wasim Akhtar, vice chairman, Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, an explanation has been sought that in Spain and other European countries there is a deliberate affiliation of the nominees with the PML-Q instead of the PTI. Moreover, it has been pointed out that the vice chairman of POPC does not have the power to appoint a coordinator under the Commission Act 2014, while the PTI elected officials in Europe and the UK have not been taken into confidence also in this connection. It has been demanded to withdraw the notification of nomination of chairman Ch Imtiaz in Spain, otherwise there will be a full scale protest. A letter written by the PTI Spain President Shehzad Asghar Bhatti and general secretary Qasim Ali has come to light in which the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar have been asked to personally intervene in the matter. They claimed that party workers of the PTI from European countries who have made all sorts of practical efforts for Imran Khan and PTI look very upset today. They said especially in this Commission, notification has been issued for the nomination of Ch Imtiaz in Spain who has no link with the PTI. In this letter written by the PTI officials to the vice chairman of the Commission, Wasim Akhtar, it has been demanded that he should refrain from nominations on personal likes or dislikes and take the elected body of the PTI in confidence who worked a lot to strengthen hands of the party and Imran Khan. The letter further said if no positive response is received, the scope of protest will be widened and the matter will be taken to court. PTI Spain President Shehzad Asghar Bhatti and general secretary Qasim Ali said the efforts of overseas Pakistanis for the success of Imran Khan and PTI are not hidden from anyone and the attitude of Wasim Akhtar, vice chairman, Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission, is not appropriate in any way. Vice chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar while talking to The News said Ch Imtiaz has been nominated as coordinator to vice chairperson and not as chairman. It is common practice to nominate coordinator throughout different countries, which has also been carried out in the past by important office-bearers. Ch Imtiaz will be performing his duties on honorary basis. Moreover, the PML-Q is an important ally of the PTI-led government in Punjab therefore the criticism on his nomination is unwarranted and unnecessary. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention his contributions regarding his role in hosting events for overseas Pakistanis living in Spain and across Europe. However, the nomination for the advisory council will be notified after the party elections to be held in Spain next month. The new PTI leadership in Spain will be taken into consideration before appointing any member of advisory council.