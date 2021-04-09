Mardan DPO blocks passports, CNICs of 596 outlaws

MARDAN: Passports and national identity cards of 596 proclaimed offenders were blocked in the district on Thursday.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah told journalists that he ordered the blocking of the CNICs and passports of the POs involved in cases of murders, car lifting, kidnapping, robberies and other serious crimes.

“The blockade of their CNICs and passports would ban their movement and businesses in the country and also prevent them from fleeing abroad,” the official said.

Those who passports and CNICs have been blocked include: 413 persons wanted in murder and attempted murder cases, 27 POs wanted in kidnapping and robberies, 6 men wanted in car lifting cases and another 59 persons wanted in other serious offences.

“The POs often move from one area to another to evade arrest. This is why, we blocked their identities so that they can be arrested even if they move,” he added.