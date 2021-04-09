Vaccination centres to remain closed today: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that in compliance with directions of the NCOC all vaccination centres will remain closed on Friday, 9 April. She said in order to avoid inconvenience people were being informed. She added that vaccination centres would remain open on Sunday and people can contact 1033 for guidance.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has established a control room in Mayo Hospital, Lahore to intimate callers or Covid-19 patients about healthcare like beds and ventilators available in 11 major hospitals of the provincial metropolis. This was disclosed by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here Thursday while chairing a meeting to review the rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic across the province.

He said that the control room was meant for giving information to callers about the beds and ventilators available in the major hospitals of the city.

Nabeel Awan said now citizens or Covid patients would not have to go round of different hospitals for healthcare but save their time to reach the hospital concerned without any hustle. Any citizen of Lahore or Covid patient may call on helpline No. 04299211138 anytime to seek information about Covid facilities in hospitals. The control room remains open round-the-clock, he added.

13 senior registrars promoted: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has promoted 13 senior registrars of different specialties to the rank of assistant professor here.

The promotion of senior registrars was made on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotions Committee. The SRs of surgery, anesthesia and medicines have been promoted. The staff getting promotions include Dr Tariq Iqbal from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr Khurram Niaz from Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Dr Asia Sher from Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr Ghulam Hussain from Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr Sabir from Nishtar Hospital, Dr Kiran Qamar from Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Saqib from General Hospital Lahore, Dr Salman Athar Qureshi from Gujranwala DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dr Afifa Khalid from Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Dr Aziz Fatima from Services Hospital Lahore, Dr Rashid Rasool from DG Khan DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dr Bushra Ujala from Faisalabad Medical University and Dr Rubina Tauseef from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology.

In a message, the health minister congratulated those who got promoted and said the doctors had been awaiting promotions for a long time. I greatly appreciate the staff in the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education who took special interest in the promotion of the doctors. Timely promotion of doctors is their legitimate right. The promotions of doctors are being made on merit. For the first time in history, hiring of 32,000 doctors, paramedics and nurses was made possible, the minister said.