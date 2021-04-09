Committee formed to plan resettlement of displaced families

A body headed by a civil society representative has been formed to make a plan for the resettlement of families displaced due to the anti-encroachment operations in the city.

The decision to this effect was made on Thursday during the first meeting of the committee formed by the Sindh government for resettlement and rehabilitation of families affected or displaced due to removal of encroachments. The meeting was chaired by Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the committee in its first meeting deliberated its terms of reference notified by the Sindh government. The commissioner constituted a sub-committee for the preparation of a detailed framework for providing compensation to the eligible affected people of anti-encroachment drives.

The sub-committee will be headed by Amber Alibhai, representative of non-governmental organisation Shehri – Citizens for a Better Environment (CBE). It has been tasked with identifying the affected families and collecting data through a transparent manner.

Shaikh also formed another sub-committee headed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi to work on administrative and legal work in this regard. Both the committees were asked to complete the study within four weeks so that a comprehensive framework for the development of the city could be developed.

It was decided in the meeting that all relevant details of encroachments would be identified on scientific way with the support of concerned agencies as well as with the involvement of civil society organisations.