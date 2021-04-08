Khairpur admin asks dairy farmers to relocate

SUKKUR: The district administration, Khairpur, on Wednesday warned the dairy farmers to shift their farms to the cattle colony or face legal action.

Reports said assistant commissioner (UT), Khairpur, Darya Khan Shar, launched an operation to shift the dairy farms from city areas to cattle colony. The Dairy Farmers Association has given a written affidavit, in which the farmers agreed to shift all their farms from the Khairpur city to cattle colony till April 10 and if they failed to do so, the administration could take legal action against them. It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh High Court bench, Sukkur, on Tuesday ordered the deputy commissioners of their respective districts of Sukkur, Khairpur and other cities to shift cattle farms to the cattle colonies to prevent environmental hazards to residents.