Thu Apr 08, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Man injured in Bajaur firing

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

KHAR: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured a man in Sherfalam area in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Wednesday.

The police said that Abdullah, a resident of Maina Mamond, sustained serious bullet injuries when unknown motorcyclists opened fire at him in the jurisdiction of Umaray Police Station.

They said the assailants fled the scene after the attack. The injured was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

