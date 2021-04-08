Experts call for ensuring ease of doing business to improve revenues collection

Islamabad : Tax reforms and more fiscal powers to provinces would improve the revenue collection. Sales tax should be collected by the provinces instead of federal agencies for efficient tax regime.

The speakers said this while sharing their views during the public private dialogue to discuss pre-budget proposals and Better Business Regulations jointly held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur.

Former Finance Minister of Sindh, Mr Asad Ali Shah, emphasized on the need to reexamine the entire government tax structure.

He said that we should focus on digital solutions for transparency of budget making. Besides, Pakistan needs to push for skill development, education, and health sector particularly human capital.

“The government should create an environment for ease of business with reducing cost of business,” Mr Shah said and added further that we need to invest in indigenous skill development at provincial level.

Member Sindh Revenue Board, Mr Mushtaq Kazmi, informed the participants that most of the business enterprises need to file five taxes which is quite a hassle.

Thus, Sindh Revenue Board and others revenue agencies are signing MOU with FBR to have central portal for a single return for easing of business.

He said that National Tax Council will be advised to reduce the tax rate. Sales tax in term of collection should be with the provinces.

Professor of economics, IBA Sukkur, Dr Waqar Akram, emphasized that it is time to think out of the box for ease of business. Business regulations are important to ease the procedures of doing business with small capital.

The key to success lies in Research & Development (R&D) and educational institutes could play an important role in market development and strong policy formulation, he added.

Abdul Majid from Sindh Revenue Board was of view that SBR is improving the ease of business by using Information technology.

Thus, the registration process has been eased and tax collection is being made electronically.

Dr Vaqar Ahmad, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, opined that the upcoming budget should respond to three main challenges such as evaluating why foreign investment inflows are declining and if how to capitalize on opportunities arising from COVID-19.

Likewise, for post pandemic recovery, Sindh government will need to expedite disbursements to support micro enterprises including those in the informal sector as it would be critical for job creation.