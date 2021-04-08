PHF in contact with Sindh govt for junior team’s camp

KARACHI: PHF remains in contact with the Sindh government to hold the training camp of the junior team in Karachi, sources told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

They said that camp commandant and team manager Olympian Danish Kaleem has reached Karachi but the players have been directed to stay at their homes till the final decision, which is expected in a couple of days.

However, the preparation for the training camp at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium is complete.

Sources in PHF said they were optimistic that the training camp would be held in Karachi with strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols. They said Karachi was the best place in the current situation because the Covid-19 situation there is much better than elsewhere in the country.

Sources pointed out that the weather of Karachi and Dhaka was similar.

“This is the last stadge of the training and prepration of juniors. All their programmes have been implemented so how is it possible that the last stage is not implemented,” said a source.

The players were to report at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium on April 7.

Informed sources said that PHF secretary Asif Bajwa has returned home and is in contact with the Sindh government.

The team is to compete in the Junior Asia Cup 2021 which is scheduled to take place from June 1-10. It is also the qualifying round for Junior Hockey World Cup 2022.