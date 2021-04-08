In Shikarpur, open manholes have become quite dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians. A few days ago, a child fell into the drain and died. It is unfortunate that the authorities concerned haven’t taken any notice of this situation. Who will be held accountable for this bad governance which has destroyed our cities?

The concerned authorities are requested to take immediate action against those who are responsible for this negligence and ensure that all manholes are covered.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur