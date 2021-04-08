close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Advertisement
OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

PHA, LWMC to make City clean, green

Lahore

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have agreed to devise new strategies to dispose of green waste of the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, Lahore Waste Management CEO Ali Imran visited PHA headquarters and met with PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi here on Wednesday. Both the officials discussed ways to make the City clean and green.

