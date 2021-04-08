Rangers arrest alleged bank robber in Surjani raid

The paramilitary force arrested an alleged bank robber in Surjani Town on Wednesday. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Karim Dino Goth, and arrested the ringleader of a bank dacoits’ group, Danish alias Kala alias Lara, after facing some resistance. The suspect was moved to the investigation unit for questioning.

During the initial interrogation, it transpired that Danish was also involved in murder, attempt to murder and bank heist incidents in different parts of the city. On March 2, 2021, the suspect snatched Rs500,000 from Shahrukh in New Town. He disclosed that while mugging Shahrukh his accomplice, Imran alias Bahiya, was arrested, while raids were underway for the arrest of their 3rd companion, Sajid. They paramilitary soldiers seized a weapon and looted items from the possession of Danish, and handed him over to police.