Decision to secure BAP votes taken by Bilawal: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that it was PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s decision to seek the support of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers for his election to the post. "They approached me that we, a four member group headed by Dilawar, want to join you. Then they didn't approach me, they approached chairman sahab [Bilawal]," he said.

He made the revelation in an interview to a local media outlet, where he said he was neither interested in the seat of the Senate chairmanship nor leader of the opposition, but it was Bilawal who made the decision. Gilani expressed support for the decision to secure votes from BAP senators and said they were disgruntled members who approached Bilawal for the post of leader of the opposition in the Senate. “But what is wrong in taking their support?” he questioned.Gilani further said that the PDM must stay intact but the decision to resign from assemblies had come out of the blue. He questioned what would be the next move after the resignations came, adding that this was what the PPP’s Central Executive Committee would ask them.