Mother among three killed by PUBG game player

LAHORE: A young man apparently lost his sanity while playing online game PUBG, opened indiscriminate fire on his family and neighbour when they stopped him from consuming drugs, leaving three dead and injuring the two seriously at his house situated in Street No 03, Sikandria Colony. The accused person has been identified as Bilal. The suspect confessed to the murders after being arrested.

The bodies were removed to morgue for autopsy and the injured was shifted to hospital for treatment. The victims have been identified as Khalida Bibi, the accused person's mother, his sister-in-law Uzma Neelum and neighbour Zahid while the injured persons are his brother Ali and sister Maria. The condition of Maria is stated to be critical.

Bilal used to play PUBG (Player Unknownâ€™s Battlegrounds) game and was also a drug addict who used to consume ice, a highly addictive stimulant drug. DSP Nawankot Umar Baloch said Bilal got angry after his mother told him not to use drugs and opened fire at his family members. Police said Bilal had also divorced his wife a few days ago. An FIR has been registered and investigation initiated. Forensic experts also collected evidence from the crime scene.