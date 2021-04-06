IHC disposes of intra-court plea against Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of an Intra Court Appeal (ICA), challenging the qualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda after the petitioner decided to withdraw the case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this case was non-maintainable and the bench was going to dismiss it. The chief justice asked the petitioner that whether he was ready to withdraw the case as he had also alternate forums. At this, the petitioner's lawyer expressed willingness to withdraw ICA.