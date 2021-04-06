BAP to issue notices to its senators

KARACHI: Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau Monday said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s executive committee will issue show cause notices to its senators who had voted the Pakistan People's Party in the Senate polls.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Karachi Press Club. KPC President Fazil Jamil, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and other office-bearers accompanied him. Langau said the main purpose of forming the BAP was to resolve the problems of Balochistan by staying in the province, instead of going to Lahore or Larkana for it. “The BAP-led provincial government is committed to resolving the problems of the province,” he said. “Good governance and development of the province is the prime vision of the provincial government and practical steps are being taken for it’’.