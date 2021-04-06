Drug traffickers arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police arrested two prime accused within two hours of murder and also nabbed two drug dealers with 3kg charas on Monday.

District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan said that traders were busy in a Jirga over a dispute when three persons opened fire there, killing one Rafiullah and injuring Adnan and Muhammad Saeed. He said that soon after the incident, the cops conducted raids in the Toru area, arresting two of the three accused, identified as Aqil Bacha and Kamil Bacha within two hours of the murder.Meanwhile, the cops in another raid in Jabar area recovered 3kg charas and arrested alleged drug traffickers, Muhammad Shahzad and Fayaz Khan.