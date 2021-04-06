Teachers convey their concerns to minister

LAHORE:A week after schoolteachers ended their 11-day long protest sit-in, two members of the SSEs/AEOs Regularisation Movement Punjab met Law Minister Raja Basharat here on Monday and shared their concerns vis-à-vis assurances given by the government and indifferent attitude of officials concerned in this regard.

The core committee members informed the minister that School Education Department (SED) Punjab neither issued any instructions vis-à-vis continuity of contracts nor show-cause and other notices issued to the protesting teachers were withdrawn. They also told the minister that instead fresh notices were being issued to teachers who had participated in the protests and termed the same injustice. It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) from different parts of the province had ended their 11-day long protest sit-in near the Chief Minister House following a meeting with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on March 29.

The teachers are demanding unconditional regularisation of their services. The protesting teachers were assured that the government would amend the Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018 so that the services of SSEs and AEOs could be regularised. The teachers were also assured that termination, show cause and other notices issued to the teachers would be withdrawn while contracts of SSEs and AEOs near completion or expired would be renewed.

An honour for Rahim Yar Khan

Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq, a brilliant student of Punjab College, Rahim Yar Khan, brought laurels for Pakistan as well as his alma mater. He scored highest marks (93%) all around the globe in MRCS Examination among all four Royal Colleges of England and Ireland. He is the first Pakistani ever to have achieved this landmark. Dr Uzman Tariq is currently doing FCPS training in General Surgery from Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. Punjab Group of Colleges is proud of its student and congratulates him on this outstanding achievement. —PR