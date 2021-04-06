Virtual display of 500 works by young artists

LAHORE:Alhamra displayed 17th ‘Beyond The Threshold of Time’, a young artists exhibition 2021, virtually for art community, curators, educators, art collectors and others at Alhamra Art Gallery here on Monday.

This exhibition is the most prominent yearly feature of the Alhamra Art Gallery, in which every year young artist across the country participated. This year Alhamra has received more than 600 artworks from all over the country, from which 500 best artworks were selected for display, created by 380 artists, including painting, miniature painting, drawings, printmaking, sculpture, installation, video, ceramic and graphic arts. Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro along with Chairperson LAC Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Dr Aslam Dogar inaugurated the exhibition.

On the occasion, the minister said that Alhamra's ‘Young Artists Exhibition’ undoubtedly offers a platform for the young and creative souls to exhibit their artworks to a greater audience at the national level. I appreciate Alhamra's efforts to promote art and culture, he added. Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said that she was happy to see the work of young artists.

This show will be a source of encouragement to the youth, she added. Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra is thankful to all the artists for their participation with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm. The Executive Director, LAC Dr Aslam Dogar, said, "I would like to congratulate all the participants whose works are on display." He said that Alhamra has always taken the work of young artists to the forefront of the world so that our young people have the opportunity to showcase their talents, and we will continue this tradition with more enthusiasm and improvement, he added. The ceremony was broadcast live on Alhamra's Facebook page and the virtual tour of the exhibition is also uploaded on the website of Lahore Arts Council.