Transgender person gunned down in Korangi

An elderly transgender person was gunned down in Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood on Monday. An Awami Colony police official said that the incident took place in Bilal Colony.

The official said that two unidentified persons barged into the victim’s house, shot him and then escaped leaving him seriously wounded. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he breathed his last during treatment, he added.

The policeman identified the victim as 60-year-old Siddiq, alias Mumtaz, saying that he was a transgender person. The culprits had shot at him after asking for his name, he added. The official said that the murder might have been committed over a personal enmity, adding that the police have picked up two empty shell casings of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

‘Gangster’ held

A suspected member of a gang was arrested during a raid that was conducted in the Moosa Lane area of Lyari. SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that the man is believed to have been involved in various cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and bomb attacks.

The officer said that the suspect has been identified as Irfan, and that he was associated with the Wasiullah Lakho group of one of the gangs in Lyari. The SSP said that the suspect had demanded Rs500,000 from a trader, adding that he and his accomplice had warned the trader of dire consequences if he failed to comply. The officer said that his accomplice, namely Kabir, had been arrested few days ago. Police claimed to have found 9mm pistols on the arrested suspects.

Private school robbed of computers, AC Some unidentified men robbed a private school in Clifton’s Block 9 on Monday. According to the Clifton police, the robbers entered the school and held the security guard, 35-year-old Amjad, hostage at gunpoint and tortured him badly. The police said the robbers took away seven computers, an air conditioner and a generator. Police investigators are probing the incident with the help of CCTV footage.