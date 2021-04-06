Five injured for resisting mugging bids

Five people were injured for resisting mugging bids in the city on Monday. According to the Sharifabad police, a shop owner was shot and wounded in Liaquatabad. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 28-year-old Muzammil Ayub, son of Ayub Hassan. The police said the incident took place for putting up resistance during a robbery bid at his shop.

Separately, 35-year-old Bilal Ahmed was wounded in a firing incident in SITE Area. Police said the incident took place after the victim offered resistance during a mugging bid. According to the Pak Colony police, 30-year-old Qadir was wounded for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Old Golimar. The man was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

In another similar incident, Hassan, 22, was wounded in Sector B/4. Moreover, 28-year-old Amir Khan was injured in a firing incident that took place in Khairabad. The injured person was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. The Manghopir police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid.