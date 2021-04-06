Rs30m bonds snatched from builderâ€™s rider

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Robbers looted bonds worth Rs30 million from a rider of a local builder in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood on Monday.
Police said that six armed men riding on three motorcycles were involved in snatching a bag containing Rs30 million bonds. Police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, and registered a case. An investigation is underway.