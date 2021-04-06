close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 6, 2021

Rs30m bonds snatched from builderâ€™s rider

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 6, 2021

Robbers looted bonds worth Rs30 million from a rider of a local builder in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood on Monday.

Police said that six armed men riding on three motorcycles were involved in snatching a bag containing Rs30 million bonds. Police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, and registered a case. An investigation is underway.

Latest News

More From Karachi