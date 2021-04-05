ADA Awards announces winners for 2020-21

KARACHI: The Second Cycle of the ADA Awards 2020-21 premiered its WinnersAnnouncement virtually on their YouTube channel (ADA Magazine) due to the ongoing pandemic.

The winners in different categories of Architecture were ARCOP Pvt. Ltd, Shahid Sayeed Khan, Studio Subtractive and The Architects – Studio Tariq Hasan. While, BBDO Pakistan, Bushra Waqas Khan, Arshad Shahid Abdulla and Sundus Talpur won in various categories of Design.

Similarly, the Art categories were won by Ayesha Quraishi, Affan Baghpati, Laila Rahman, Nisaa Saeed Raja, Ammar Faiz, Muhammad Atif Khan and Numaish Karachi comprising of Habib University students.

Addressing the online awards, the Editor in Chief and Founder of the ADA Magazine and Awards, Maria Aslam shared, “The creative industry coming together as Pakistanis to celebrate architecture, design, and art that impacts lives and inspires generations is a collective win for all of us. There is a dire need for honoring and celebrating the winners in the latter part of the year where we can hear their stories and creative journeys in a live setting.”

The awards had entertainment breaks during a kalam by Faiz Ahmed Faiz was recited by Moazzam Ali Khan, and legendary writer and artist, Anwar Maqsood, shared his views on the respective disciplines of Architecture, Design and Art.

The announcements were wrapped up with some snippets from the jury’s zoom sessions along with other behind-the-scenes footage to end the virtual show in a lighter tone. The event was hosted by actor and RJ, Khalid Malik. ****