Saadi waiting for financial support for Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: Eying an Olympics berth, Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas is waiting for the support of the government and corporate sector at a time when he is to appear in two most important Olympic qualifying events during the next two months.

“Targeting Olympics seat I have been making effort for the last five years and now I find myself in an awkward situation as I am looking for financial support,” the dejected Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Sunday.

“In the past I could spend on myself from my own pocket but now with family around I cannot spend on my training from my own pocket and am in deep trouble,” the former Asian gold medallist said.

“If the state gives me Rs3 million at this stage then I will be able to also register my coach for this month’s Portugal event. If I am unable to do so then having a coach for Paris world qualifiers will be of no use,” he said.

Saadi, a two-time Commonwealth Championship good medallist, will feature in the Karate-1 Premier League in Lisbon from April 30 to May 2 which serves as qualifiers for Olympics.

He will then take part in the world qualifying round to be held in Paris from June 11-13. The top three in that event will make it to the Olympics.

Saadi, a former US Open champion, wants to hire a Turkish coach before Portugal event.

Saadi has so far been featuring in the Olympic qualifiers thanks to an IOC scholarship. The Pakistan government never backed him during his Olympics journey.

Meanwhile, Melbourne-based equestrian Usman Khan has also been waiting for the state support.

This correspondent has learnt that the government is unlikely to provide financial support any time soon in purchase of a four-star horse which he direly needs to retain his Olympics seat following the death of his horse Azad Kashmir.

Usman needs to clear two more hurdles to retain his Olympics seat.

It has also been learnt that the state is only supporting Olympian judoka Shah Hussain in terms of accommodation and air-fare during his Olympics qualifiers.

The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has to meet his visas, Covid tests, nutrition and other expenses.