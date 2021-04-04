PPP postpones CEC meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday postponed its much awaited meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) scheduled to be held on April 5, citing the Senate session which was summoned on same day.

“The Senate session has been summoned for 5th April and the National Assembly (NA) is also in session as most of members of PPP’s CEC are members of the Parliament and would be unable to attend CEC meeting due to the session of the both houses,” announced Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari on Saturday. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has postponed the meeting of CEC scheduled for 5th April in view of ongoing sessions of the National Assembly and Senate. However, the PPP has not announced fresh dates of CEC.