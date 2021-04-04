Alhamra to hold programme for Nahid Siddiqui

Lahore: Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) will hold the programme “Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Baatein” online with noted Kathak artist Nahid Siddiqui on April 8 from 4pm till 5pm.

Nahid Siddiqui is a renowned Kathak artist. She is a disciple of two great teachers: Baba Maharaj, also known as Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak, and Birju Maharaj. She is recipient of several awards, including Pakistan’s Pride of Performance, the UK’s British Cultural Award, and the International Dance Award.