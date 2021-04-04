Karachi needs execution of transformation plan, not statements: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday demanded of the federal government to execute the transformation plan for the city instead of issuing mere statements and using delaying tactics.

In response to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s statement on Karachi projects, Rehman said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs1,100 billion package for Karachi seven months ago but no action had been taken in this regard. He said the infrastructure of the city was already in shambles and there was no proper system for cleanliness in the city.

He said there was no proper transportation system in the city, compelling the citizens to use chingchi rickshaws and travel on the roof of buses, according to a statement issued on Saturday. He said the Green Line Project was initiated in Karachi by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had completed two and a half years of its tenure but the project was still pending.

Rehman said former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan had completed the K-3 water project and presented the K-4 project; however, the K-4 project was still far from maturity, and the cost was continuously increasing.

“Where did the amount allocated for Karachi’s development go?” he asked. He said the federal and the provincial governments were showing no progress in Karachi.

The PTI had secured 14 national assembly seats from the city but the MNAs did not even know the limits of Karachi, he said, adding that the PPP government seemed interested in plundering the resources of the city only. The JI had decided to pace up the 'Haq do Karachi ko' movement, he added.